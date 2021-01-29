Play Video

Engineering Botanical Extracts Effectively

We have been Leading the manufacturing of standardised Botanical extracts in-house scientifically & sustainably since 30 years. And we feel we have just begun.

Transforming Industries

We help the world’s leading organisations create products that inspire.

Speciality Ingredients

Unique formulations unmatched globally in quality & efficacy

Our speciality ingredients are the result of supercharging nature through scientific innovation.

Backed by extensive clinical studies

Unique extracts with multiple formulations

Leverage highly advanced technologies

Standardized Ingredients

Enhanced bioactives that deliver superior results

Our standardised extracts are harnessed using gentle processes that maintain the integrity of herbs.

Produced sustainably with consistent quality

Customisable to suit unique, individual needs

Guaranteed safety with SAFEPURE

Extenfo

Natural formulas that enhance the shelf life of food products

Our food protection solutions prolong and preserve the freshness and quality of food products safely.

Customisable to suit unique, individual needs

Clean solutions without harmful chemicals

Uncompromising on safety or sensory attributes

Natural Colours

Formulas that make food appear more vivid & tempting

Our edible food colours enhance the appeal of food naturally without using any synthetic ingredients.

Available in an array of tempting shades

Safe & pure without any harmful chemicals

Don’t diminish the quality of food

Backed By Data

When it comes to our achievements, we let the numbers do the talking

Flavours & Fragrances

Natural formulas that entice the senses

From nature to modify it more functionally

Reliable formulas with consistent quality

Customisable to suit unique, individual needs

Leverage highly advanced technologies

Essential Fatty Acids

Healthy fats the body needs

Omega 3 fatty acids are crucial for the body’s physical & mental development. They help lower the risk of heart disease & more.

DHA is a type of Omega 3 fatty acid crucial for expecting mothers. It is vital for the baby’s cognitive & motor development.

World’s Most Bioactive

BCM-95®

Functional Foods

The world's most researched Turmeric extract available in over 60 countries

World’s Most Potent

Shoden®

Functional Foods

The most potent Ashwagandha extract with multiple published studies proving its efficacy in

Breaking New Ground

Tri-low®

Functional Foods

A patented extract of Amla or indian gooseberry, Tri-low helps keeps triglicerides under check

Unparalleled Versatility

BCM-95® (Water Dispersible)

Functional Foods

Beverages, chocolates, foods, a health shake or more, you name it, BCM-95® , the world's best turmeric extract

Preserving Naturally

Extenfo® For Indian Sweets

Natural Food Life

Our new food protection solution is engineered specially for Indian

Revolutionary Pain Relief

Rhuleave-K®

Functional Foods

A revolutionary new safe , natural , fast acting pain relief formula

World’s Most Bioactive

BCM-95®

Human Oral absorbability

Curcumin, the bioactive component of turmeric, Curcuma longa has

World’s Most Potent

Shoden®

Effects On Sleep Quality

Non-restorative sleep (NRS) affects 10% people worldwide, leading

Energy Storm

Oxystorm®

Amaranth Extract In Healthy Humans

Nitric oxide (NO) is one of the most important signaling molecules

BCM-95® In USA

US 7,736,679 B2

This revolutionary patent created the world's first bio available

Shoden® In USA

US 9,987,323 B2

This invention introduced to the world a high potency Ashwagandha

Oxystorm® In USA

EP 3 013 348 B1

This breathrough patent introduced a composition of Amarant extract

Export Achievement

For the year 2020

Awarded by the Spices Board of India

Exporters’ Excellence

For the year 2015

ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India) – D&B (Dun & Bradstreet) Indian Exporters' Excellence Awards 2015

Highest Exporter For An Innovative Product

For the year 2012

Awarded by the Spices Board of India

Card image cap

The Effect of Exercise and Nutritional Supplementation on Proinflammatory Cytokine

Research Article

The inflammatory response to vigorous exercise ranges from the mild symptoms of delayed-onset muscle soreness.

BCM-95® & Bospure® help create America’s best-selling joint pain relief formula

Creating America’s best selling joint pain relief formula

Read More

Always Looking Forward Towards More Innovation

Join our community to innovate more with science & research

Accelerate the growth of your organsisation with our unique extracts

Discover how we can collaborate to elevate your products or pioneer new innovations.

Arjuna Natural

Arjuna Natural is the world's leading manufacturer and innovator of standardised botanical extracts. Since opening our doors in 1989, we've grown exponentially, serving customers in over 60 countries

Stay updated on the latest happenings!

For sales enquiries please email us at
sales@arjunanatural.com