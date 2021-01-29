A formulation containing Curcuma longa (BCM-9) (CURCUGREEN®) and Boswellia serrata (Bospure) extracts was evaluated for safety and efficacy in subjects and directly compared with a selective COX-2 in inhibitor. In total, 54 subjects were screened, 30 subjects were enrolled and 28 completed the study. The treatment was well tolerated and did not produce any adverse effect in subjects, as judged by the vital the of signs, hemogram, liver and renal function tests.