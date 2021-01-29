Engineering Botanical Extracts Effectively
We have been Leading the manufacturing of standardised Botanical extracts in-house scientifically & sustainably since 30 years. And we feel we have just begun.
Engineering Botanical Extracts Effectively
We have been Leading the manufacturing of standardised Botanical extracts in-house scientifically & sustainably since 30 years. And we feel we have just begun.
Engineering Botanical Extracts Effectively
We have been Leading the manufacturing of standardised Botanical extracts in-house scientifically & sustainably since 30 years. And we feel we have just begun.
Transforming Industries
We help the world’s leading organisations create products that inspire.
Speciality Ingredients
Unique formulations unmatched globally in quality & efficacy
Our speciality ingredients are the result of supercharging nature through scientific innovation.
Backed by extensive clinical studies
Unique extracts with multiple formulations
Leverage highly advanced technologies
Standardized Ingredients
Enhanced bioactives that deliver superior results
Our standardised extracts are harnessed using gentle processes that maintain the integrity of herbs.
Produced sustainably with consistent quality
Customisable to suit unique, individual needs
Guaranteed safety with SAFEPURE
Extenfo
Natural formulas that enhance the shelf life of food products
Our food protection solutions prolong and preserve the freshness and quality of food products safely.
Customisable to suit unique, individual needs
Clean solutions without harmful chemicals
Uncompromising on safety or sensory attributes
Natural Colours
Formulas that make food appear more vivid & tempting
Our edible food colours enhance the appeal of food naturally without using any synthetic ingredients.
Available in an array of tempting shades
Safe & pure without any harmful chemicals
Don’t diminish the quality of food
Backed By Data
When it comes to our achievements, we let the numbers do the talking
Flavours & Fragrances
Natural formulas that entice the senses
From nature to modify it more functionally
Reliable formulas with consistent quality
Customisable to suit unique, individual needs
Leverage highly advanced technologies
Essential Fatty Acids
Healthy fats the body needs
Omega 3 fatty acids are crucial for the body’s physical & mental development. They help lower the risk of heart disease & more.
Omega 3 fatty acids are crucial for the body’s physical & mental development. They help lower the risk of heart disease & more.
DHA is a type of Omega 3 fatty acid crucial for expecting mothers. It is vital for the baby’s cognitive & motor development.
World’s Most Bioactive
BCM-95®
Functional Foods
The world’s most researched Turmeric extract available in over 60 countries…Read More
World’s Most Potent
Shoden®
Functional Foods
The most potent Ashwagandha extract with multiple published studies proving its efficacy in…Read More
Breaking New Ground
Tri-low®
Functional Foods
A patented extract of Amla or indian gooseberry, Tri-low helps keeps triglicerides under check…Read More
Unparalleled Versatility
BCM-95® (Water Dispersible)
Functional Foods
Beverages, chocolates, foods, a health shake or more, you name it, BCM-95® , the world’s best turmeric extract…Read More
Preserving Naturally
Extenfo® For Indian Sweets
Natural Food Life
Our new food protection solution is engineered specially for Indian…Read More
Revolutionary Pain Relief
Rhuleave-K®
Functional Foods
A revolutionary new safe , natural , fast acting pain relief formula…Read More
World’s Most Bioactive
BCM-95®
Human Oral absorbability
Curcumin, the bioactive component of turmeric, Curcuma longa has…Read More
World’s Most Potent
Shoden®
Effects On Sleep Quality
Non-restorative sleep (NRS) affects 10% people worldwide, leading…Read More
Energy Storm
Oxystorm®
Amaranth Extract In Healthy Humans
Nitric oxide (NO) is one of the most important signaling molecules…Read More
BCM-95® In USA
US 7,736,679 B2
This revolutionary patent created the world’s first bio available…Read More
Shoden® In USA
US 9,987,323 B2
This invention introduced to the world a high potency Ashwagandha…Read More
Oxystorm® In USA
EP 3 013 348 B1
This breathrough patent introduced a composition of Amarant extract…Read More
Export Achievement
For the year 2020
Awarded by the Spices Board of India…Read More
Exporters’ Excellence
For the year 2015
ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India) – D&B (Dun & Bradstreet) Indian Exporters’ Excellence Awards 2015Read More
Highest Exporter For An Innovative Product
For the year 2012
Awarded by the Spices Board of India…”Read More
The Effect of Exercise and Nutritional Supplementation on Proinflammatory Cytokine
Research Article
The inflammatory response to vigorous exercise ranges from the mild symptoms of delayed-onset muscle soreness.. Read More
Always Looking Forward Towards More Innovation
Join our community to innovate more with science & research
Accelerate the growth of your organsisation with our unique extracts
Discover how we can collaborate to elevate your products or pioneer new innovations.
Arjuna Natural
Arjuna Natural is the world’s leading manufacturer and innovator of standardised botanical extracts. Since opening our doors in 1989, we’ve grown exponentially, serving customers in over 60 countries…Read More