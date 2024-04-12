Transforming Industries
|
We help organizations create world-class products that inspire.
Human Nutrition
Animal Nutrition
Product Journey
|
Our commitment to quality is showcased by our end to end, in-house design & manufacturing capabilities.
Identifying herbs with potential compounds
Determining the potent actives
Creating the product & its process
Designing comprehensive clinical studies
Undertaking clinical studies worldwide
Publishing scientific papers after peer review
Obtaining /gathering herbs from sustainable sources
Extracting actives using gentle processes
Customising products as per customers' needs
Testing to ensure actives' specifications
Testing to ensure the product's safety
Documenting the product's validations
Packaging the product safely
Collaborating with delivery partners
Delivering the order on time, every time
Identifying herbs with potential compounds
Determining the potent actives
Creating the product & its process
Designing comprehensive clinical studies
Undertaking clinical studies worldwide
Publishing scientific papers after peer review
Obtaining /gathering herbs from sustainable sources
Extracting actives using gentle processes
Customising products as per customers' needs
Testing to ensure actives' specifications
Testing to ensure the product's safety
Documenting the product's validations
Packaging the product safely
Collaborating with delivery partners
Delivering the order on time, every time