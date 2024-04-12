  Let's Talk

Herbal Extract Manufacturer & Exporter in India | Arjuna Natural, Botanical

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Search & Explore

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
Edit Template

Engineering Botanical Extracts Effectively.

We’ve been the world's leading manufacturer of standardized botanical extracts for over 30 years. And we believe our journey has only begun.

Scientific. Safe. Sustainable.

We’ve been the world's leading manufacturer of standardized botanical extracts for over 30 years. And we believe our journey has only begun.

Bettering Life Globally

We’ve been the world's leading manufacturer of standardized botanical extracts for over 30 years. And we believe our journey has only begun.

Engineering Botanical Extracts Effectively.

We’ve been the world's leading manufacturer of standardized botanical extracts for over 30 years. And we believe our journey has only begun.

Scientific. Safe. Sustainable.

We’ve been the world's leading manufacturer of standardized botanical extracts for over 30 years. And we believe our journey has only begun.

Bettering Life Globally

We’ve been the world's leading manufacturer of standardized botanical extracts for over 30 years. And we believe our journey has only begun.

Transforming Industries

|

We help organizations create world-class products that inspire.

Human Nutrition
Human Nutrition
Animal Nutrition
Animal Nutrition

Product Journey

|

Our commitment to quality is showcased by our end to end, in-house design & manufacturing capabilities.

Research Clinical Validation Manufacturing Quality Control Global Delivery
Identifying herbs

Identifying herbs with potential compounds

Determining actives

Determining the potent actives

Creating product

Creating the product & its process

Clinical studies

Designing comprehensive clinical studies

Worldwide studies

Undertaking clinical studies worldwide

Publishing papers

Publishing scientific papers after peer review

Sustainable sources

Obtaining /gathering herbs from sustainable sources

Extracting actives

Extracting actives using gentle processes

Customising products

Customising products as per customers' needs

Testing actives

Testing to ensure actives' specifications

Safety testing

Testing to ensure the product's safety

Documentation

Documenting the product's validations

Packaging

Packaging the product safely

Delivery partners

Collaborating with delivery partners

On-time delivery

Delivering the order on time, every time

Identifying herbs

Identifying herbs with potential compounds

Determining actives

Determining the potent actives

Creating product

Creating the product & its process

Clinical studies

Designing comprehensive clinical studies

Worldwide studies

Undertaking clinical studies worldwide

Publishing papers

Publishing scientific papers after peer review

Sustainable sources

Obtaining /gathering herbs from sustainable sources

Extracting actives

Extracting actives using gentle processes

Customising products

Customising products as per customers' needs

Testing actives

Testing to ensure actives' specifications

Safety testing

Testing to ensure the product's safety

Documentation

Documenting the product's validations

Packaging

Packaging the product safely

Delivery partners

Collaborating with delivery partners

On-time delivery

Delivering the order on time, every time

Our Signature Products

Rhuleave®-K

Created using natural bioactive from turmeric, Boswellia and more, Rhuleave-K® is our proprietary formula designed to deliver…Read More

Rhuleave®-K

BCM-95® (Curcugreen®)

BCM-95® (CURCUGREEN®) is our 100% pure turmeric extract that boasts enhanced bio-efficacy. It is manufactured by…Read More

BCM-95® (Curcugreen®)

Shoden®

Shoden® is a clinically-tested, purified extract derived from the Ashwagandha plant. Using a proprietary process, the full…Read More

Shoden®

Oxystorm®

Oxystorm® is the world's first nitrate enriched extract of Amaranthus, one of the highest dietary sources of nitrates…Read More

Oxystorm® (Amaranthus Extract)

Latest News

Industry
Bagged “Abhinandan Patra” Safety Award 2026

For the Third Consecutive Years Strengthening its reputation as a leading sustainable extract manufacturer, Arjuna Natural is proud to announce that it has been conferred the prestigious “Abhinandan Patra” Safety ...

Read More
General
CSR Initiative: A New Home for a Child

A Home, A Hope: Arjuna Natural Supports a Life-Changing CSR Initiative in Kakkanad At Arjuna Natural, sustainability goes beyond manufacturing—it extends into meaningful community impact. In line with this commitment, ...

Read More
Health Benefits
Natural Solutions for Men Vitality and Testosterone

When vitality becomes something teams quietly start paying attention to In men’s health product development, vitality isn’t usually the first thing teams talk about. Conversations often begin with performance claims, ...

Read More
Health Benefits
Natural Ways to Improve Cognitive Health and Mental Performance

When mental clarity becomes a formulation priority rather than a consumer complaint Cognitive changes rarely appear as dramatic clinical concerns.More often, they emerge as subtle experiences people struggle to describe ...

Read More
General
Advanced Delivery Systems: Improving Ingredient Performance

In formulation work, potency is often assumed to be the deciding factor. If an ingredient carries strong numbers, the expectation is that it will perform accordingly. In practice, this assumption ...

Read More
Previous
Next
Scroll to Top